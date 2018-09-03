The things actors do for their craft!

Jennifer Garner had some fun in the makeup chair during the filming of her new action film, Peppermint.

The 46-year-old mother of three shared a funny clip to her Instagram page as her makeup team tried to get the fake flood off her body.

“Did you know shaving cream gets out fake blood? Fake blood! Just a little tip for you,” Garner says as she wipes the cream across her neck and chest. She then cuts to “The More You Know” theme.

“Everyday tips for action girls,” Garner captioned the video. “#icrackmyselfup #themoreyouknow #PEPPERMINTmovie.”

Garner seems to be keeping things light despite the dark nature of her upcoming film. In the movie, her character, Riley North, watches as her husband and daughter are gunned down by members of the cartel. When the system is corrupted and the men walk free, Riley takes justice into her own hands.

Garner seems to like goofing off behind the scenes. Over the weekend, she shared a funny video of herself training with several stunt performers, all wearing tutus.

“#FBF: ok, this is an oldie but it still makes me laugh,” she captioned the clip on Instagram. “Stunt performers are game for anything — they didn’t bat an eye when I offered tutus for training. The stunt team that PLAYS together SLAYS together. I love these guys… #PEPPERMINTmovie.”

Things haven’t been quite as fun in Garner’s personal life lately. She recently took her ex, Ben Affleck, to rehab, and is continuing to support him as he seeks treatment. Watch the clip below for more:

