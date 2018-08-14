You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl!

Jennifer Garner recently sat down for an interview with Southern Living magazine, where she opened up about what country living taught her as a child and what she hopes to teach her daughters, Violet and Seraphina, whom she shares with Ben Affleck, about getting away from the city.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm,” the 46-year-old native West Virginian said. “I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied. I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”

Garner also discussed her passion for food, which definitely began with her family, and the healthy-eating habits she learned from her mother, Patricia Ann Garner. She also admitted that passing on these habits to her kids isn't always easy.

“They are not nearly as finicky as I was, but their pickiness still drives me nuts,” she explained. “I do my very best to take my cues from my mom and put good food in front of them and let it be from there. I am not always successful. Oh -- and I also try to have a plate of fresh cut-up veggies on the counter for them to munch on while I am finishing dinner. Mom did that too.”

Garner said that while growing up, food was an important part of how her family bonded, even when everyone didn’t have time to gather around the table.

“My mother took pride in feeding our family, always tried to make it fun, always made it fresh and hot,” she said. “She would pick me up from dance class and then transport me to theater rehearsal with a plate of something warm from the oven. That’s one of the most consistent and loving things she did for me.”

Recently, she has utilized her passion for both food and farm life to co-found Once Upon a Farm, an organic, fresh baby food brand.

The actress can next be seen in the upcoming thriller Peppermint, which centers on a mother after revenge when her husband and daughter are tragically gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Peppermint arrives in theaters on Sept. 7.

