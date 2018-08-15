All of Hollywood is getting together Stand Up to Cancer!

The charitable organization just shared who will be participating in this year’s fundraiser and you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a name you haven’t heard of! The star-studded lineup includes Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Mahershala Ali, David Spade, Keith Urban, Ed Helms and Katie Couric.

Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci and Rob Riggle are also among the first announced stars.

And this year is extra special. Next month, the charity is celebrating 10 years of raising funds that help save lives and fund vital cancer research.

“As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast,” SU2C co-executive producer Bradley Cooper said in a press release. “This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now.”

Over the past ten years, over $480 million dollars has been pledged through SU2C. The organization has also worked to strengthen the community of scientists who are working to find solutions in the fields of cancer research and treatment.

The live telecast, which will air from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, will take place on Sept. 7 from 8-9 p.m. EST/PST across all major networks – ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC – and many more.

