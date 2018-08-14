It’s tough being a middle child!

On Monday, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram for a look back at her own experience as the middle child in celebration of National Middle Child Day.

“Attention seeker. 😃✅ Melodramatic. 😬✅ Peacekeeper. 🙏🏻✅ Middle sister, now and forever,” she captioned a sweet photo of herself and her two sisters, Melissa and Susannah, all crowded at the bow of a sailboat decades ago. All the girls crack smiles in the fun throwback photo despite looking back into the blinding sun.

The touching post comes just a week after the mother of three shared the story of another seafaring adventure (or perhaps misadventure) with her own daughter Violet. On Aug. 7, she posted a beautiful twilight photo of her and her 12-year-old in a kayak together along with a hilarious caption.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest," she wrote. "Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. 😬 Did we have to be rescued? Yup."

Garner can next be seen in Peppermint, which tells the story of a mother fighting for justice, any way she can, after her husband and daughter are tragically gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Peppermint arrives in theaters on Sept. 7.

