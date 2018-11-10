Jennifer Garner Spotted on Date With New Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller went out on the town.

The Peppermint leading lady and her new beau, chairman and CEO of Cali Group, were photographed attending a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angles on Friday night. The date marked the couple's first public appearance together.

In photos obtained by E! News, Garner, wearing a gray blazer, cream button-up shirt, blue jeans and glasses, looked smitten while sitting in the backseat of a car with the businessman. The two tried to maintain a low profile, exiting the vehicle a few minutes apart to avoid being photographed together, according to the site's source.

The pair's date comes after Garner's divorce with Ben Affleck was officially drawn to a close when a judge signed the final papers on Wednesday. The mother of three was first linked to Miller last month, after a source told ET that the actress had been dating him for a few months. The source revealed at the time that Garner and Miller immediately hit it off after meeting through mutual friends, and have been going on dates.

A second source told ET that Garner "couldn't be in a better place" following her divorce, and was trying to keep her new relationship "private."

"She somehow manages to do it all, family, career and now a blossoming relationship,” our source relayed. “She has withstood a painful divorce and still stands by the father of her children. Finally, Ben is dedicated to getting the help he needs and she couldn't be happier.”

"It's the first real relationship she's had since her marriage and she's worked hard to keep it private,” the source added. “Things are still casual and they haven’t officially announced that they are a couple, but the romance has definitely been ongoing for several months. Ben is actually very supportive of Jen's relationship.”

