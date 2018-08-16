Jennifer Hudson is paying tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Franklin died on Thursday and Hudson took to Instagram to remember the legendary artist. The Oscar-winning actress has a personal connection to Franklin, given that she's portraying her in an upcoming biopic that begins filming next year.

Hudson, 36, Instagrammed video of herself listening to Franklin's cover of The Beatles' "Let It Be."

"I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it!" Hudson wrote. "But I will say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin."

In January, famed record executive Clive Davis announced at his annual pre-GRAMMY party in NYC that Franklin actually handpicked Hudson to play her.

"She stops any and every show she's in," Davis said of Hudson. "Her voice is truly incredible. When they ask, 'Where's the next Aretha? Where will the next Aretha come from?' I say, 'It's her.'"

"I don't even know what to say," Hudson replied. "Look at God! #ArethaFranklin you have no idea how humbled I am!"

Hudson then performed a medley of the legendary singer's most iconic hits at the bash, including "Respect," "Rock Steady" and "Think."

Davis paid his own emotional tribute to Franklin on Thursday, Instagramming a throwback pic of the two together.

"I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing," he wrote. "She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness."

Hudson and Davis are just two of many celebrities who have paid tribute to Franklin, which have included Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, The Rolling Stones, Barack and Michelle Obama and more.

For more on Franklin's life and legacy, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Barack and Michelle Obama Remember Aretha Franklin in Moving Tribute

Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Barbra Streisand, John Legend and More React

Aretha Franklin, Legendary Singer and 'Queen of Soul,' Dies at 76

Related Gallery