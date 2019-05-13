Jennifer Lawrence is one step closer to tying the knot.

ET has learned that the 28-year-old actress and her fiance, 34-year-old Cooke Maroney, celebrated their engagement this past weekend. The couple was photographed in New York City, and Lawrence looked incredible in a long sleeve dress featuring a plunging neckline by bridal designer L. Wells. The stunning silk chiffon creation retails for $2,300.

Meanwhile, Maroney looked sharp in a blue suit and a gray tie.

Lawrence's stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, also shared a picture of the smiling Oscar winner beaming in the romantic setting of their party.

"Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS... this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all," the caption read.

Lawrence and Maroney, a high-end art gallerist, got engaged in February. They were first romantically linked last June.

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," a source told ET after their engagement. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

"They got engaged because they both just knew it was right," the source added. "They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends."

For more on Maroney, whom our source describes as "really down to earth, fun, super social and a really hard worker," watch the video below:

