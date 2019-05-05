Jennifer Lawrence is of the biggest fans of the Kardashian family, and she managed to make her way onto the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, via FaceTime.

This week, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a painting session -- as part of the pair's funny yet bizarre subplot of turning Khloe into a popular painter as part of a prolonged prank, which is frankly too convoluted to get into.

As Khloe painted, Scott called Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, on FaceTime for her opinion on the piece. However, it was the Oscar-winning actress who appeared on Scott's screen, identifying herself as "Jennifer f**king Lawrence, that's who you're talking to!"

"Not that you're not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?" Scott replied, in a tone that makes it seem like Jennifer frequently fields Kris' calls.

"I am the new Kris," Jennifer joked in her incredibly random cameo.

"I'm gonna be real, we wouldn't be having this much fun if you were all here," Jennifer added with a laugh as she drank from a large glass of red wine. "I love you all so much and you make me proud everyday. You're doing amazing, sweetie!"

And with that, the actress and KUWTK superfan was gone from the episode as quickly and randomly as she had entered it.

Sunday's new episode also touched on Kim Kardashian's recently revealed efforts to study law, in the hopes of eventually passing the bar and working as a litigator.

"My goal… would be, in 10 years, to give up being Kim K to be focusing on this," she revealed during the episode. "To be an attorney."

Kim also dove a little deeper into her motivations for studying law, and how her own father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., inspired her aspirations.

"I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance," Kim shared, adding that she'd love to have her father's desk plaque -- which read "Robert Kardashian -- Attorney at Law" on a desk next to her own.

With a fourth child on the way with husband Kanye West, once again via surrogate, Kim admitted that there will be a lot standing in her way, and many events and opportunities that will have to go unattended or put on the back burner for her to take her legal tutoring seriously.

However, when it comes to her fourth child, the reality star said she's actually more calm than she anticipated.

"I feel like my surrogate this time around… really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her, so I feel really calm and at ease," she shared. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or we've been through the surrogacy thing before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

Check out the video below for more on Kim's legal education and the latest Kardashian family news.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET on E!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Jokes That Despite Her Love for Kim Kardashian, 'It's Probably a One-Sided Friendship'

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Hilarious Interview With Jennifer Lawrence: We Just Winged It (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Engaged!

Related Gallery