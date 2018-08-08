Style

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Complete Couple Goals as They Match in White -- See the Pic!

By Amy Lee‍
Jennifer Lopez white shirt
Couple goals! 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had an adorable matching moment while on vacation in Capri, Italy. 

The superstar posted a pic on Instagram of her and the former baseball player sitting on the steps, both wearing white clothing and sunglasses. The MTV Video Vanguard recipient looked gorgeous in a lace bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana, while her beau sported a long-sleeve shirt and matching jeans. 

White seems to be the pop star's signature color during her getaway, as she was spotted in a white bikini while sunbathing on a yacht the day before. 

Capri 2018 🇮🇹💋

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She has also wowed in the sleek color by way of wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a bold floral blouse while visiting her boyfriend on the set of the Today show last week. 

To score a romantic white lace frock like Lopez's, shop our edit of chic selects ahead. 

Forever 21 white lace dress
Forever 21

Forever 21 Medallion Lace Cami Dress $48

H&M white lace dress
H&M

H&M Cotton Dress $50

Hello Molly white lace dress
Hello Molly

Hello Molly Summer in Monte Carlo Maxi Dress $83

ASTR white lace dress
Nordstrom

ASTR Lace Midi Dress $89

Jarlo white lace dress
ASOS

Jarlo All Over Cutwork Lace Midi Dress $198

Rebecca Taylor white lace dress
Saks Fifth Avenue

Rebecca Taylor Adriana Eyelet Cotton Dress$595 $357

See the fashion icon strut in thigh-high denim boots! 

