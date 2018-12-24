Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sure know how to throw a holiday bash!

The celeb couple through a festive bash for about 50 people on Saturday, a source confirmed to ET, adding, "The couple wanted close family and friends to celebrate the holidays with them."

Social media photos and video of the party prove it was quite the soiree. "They had David Foster play the piano and sing some songs as well as Sia, who sang Christmas carols," the source added. "The party was very festive with over the top decorations, food and drinks. Everyone danced the night away and J.Lo and A-Rod thanked everyone for coming and spending such a special night with the couple and their families.”

Rodriguez posted several clips from the festive gathering, including some of the couple dancing with their friends and one video of Lopez singing for her gathered guests.

Lopez got emotional when talking about her relationship with the former baseball pro during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she dished. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Holding back tears, Lopez continued, "He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

Merry Christmas, J-Rod!

