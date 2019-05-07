All the A-listers turned out for the 2019 Met Gala!

Stars including Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attended the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, and made sure to pose with their equally famous counterparts. The recently engaged pair, for example, grabbed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West to take a selfie of epic proportions inside the venue.

The sweet snap, which was taken in front of a flower wall, shows off the couples' show-stopping outfits -- Kim in a body-hugging, nude, bedazzled Thierry Mugler dress; Kanye sporting a Dickies jacket and pants; Jennifer opting for a glitzy, silver, beaded, plunging dress from Versace; and Alex looking dapper in a pink tuxedo jacket.

"Had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo #MetGala #AllThePink," Rodriguez captioned the shot that he posted on Instagram.

Photographers inside the event caught the selfie being taken as well as a more posed shot with the famous foursome. Kim and Jennifer also spent some girl time together, and were spotted chatting as Jennifer wrapped her arm around the reality star.

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, aren't the only celebs from the Kardashian-Jenner family that Jennifer, 49, and Alex, 43, kept up with on Monday! From videos posted on Alex's Instagram Story, it appears that he and Jennifer were seated at the same table as Kylie and Kendall Jenner for the evening.

Alex and Jennifer also hung out with other famous faces, including Jimmy Fallon, whom the couple snapped a selfie with while at the soiree.

