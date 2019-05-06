Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the ultimate dream team!

The newly engaged couple stepped out hand-in-hand for the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, making us fall in love with them all over again.

Lopez encapsulated the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme perfectly, wearing a glitzy, silver, beaded, plunging dress from Versace and a flapper-style cap, accessorized with a Harry Winston necklace set with a 65.32-carat purple sapphire. Her fiancé opted for a lilac-colored suit jacket and bow tie.

Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez in March while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas, and the lovebirds haven't been shy about the exciting news ever since. During his recent sit-down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the former MLB star revealed how the gorgeous sunset proposal went down.

"I planned it for about six months," Rodriguez said. "[And] the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I rehearsed for three days in a row. Because I wanted the sunset to be perfect."

"I had my assistant Ashley with me," he continued. "One day, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was at 6:29, and then the third day it was raining! So I kind of [decided on] 6:29, and I said, 'This is the time that I'm gonna do it.' And it worked out well."

