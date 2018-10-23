The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and it proved to be the perfect fancy date night for Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The pop superstar took to Twitter during the game to share a video showing herself and her man sitting in the stands as the game played out in front of them, and the pair really didn't go out of their way to blend in.

While the former Yankees star rocked a simple, traditional greyish blue suit, his ladylove looked like she was decked out for a lavish Hollywood gala, rocking a tan coat with a massive fur collar and amber shades.

Toward the end of the video, Lopez tries to get a smiling selfie with her man, but has to get his attention with a less-than-gentle elbow nudge as she called him "Papi."

So what, exactly, was occupying Rodriguez's attention during the game? As it turns out, he was paying attention to the game! The retired pro spent the night tweeting about being at the game, and shared some thoughts on the way each team had handled game one.

Bottom of the fifth here at Fenway. Both starters, Kershaw and Sale, are out of game. Kershaw/Sale and #Game1 is in the hands of the bullpen. The @Dodgers bullpen has been terrific this postseason. #mlb#worldseries@fs1 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 24, 2018

Ultimately, the Dodgers ended up losing to the Red Sox 8-4, and the teams will face off for game two, again at Fenway Park, on Wednesday.

Maybe for this next game we could see Lopez and Rodriguez pull out all the stops and show up in a full ball gown and a tux and tails? One can only dream.

For more on the pair's adorable romance and charming chemistry, check out the video below.

