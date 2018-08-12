Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take a Boat Ride and a 'Midnight Stroll' to End Romantic Italian Vacation
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez turned up the romance on their Italian vacation!
The Second Act star’s getaway with her boyfriend has drawn to a close, but before heading home, she took to Instagram on Saturday to treat fans to a photo and video documenting her and Rodriguez on a boat ride while visiting the Isle of Capri.
The 49-year-old singer wore a white, spaghetti-strap top and a cream-colored skirt while striking some sultry poses on the small vessel as her boyfriend manned the rudder in shorts and a half-unbuttoned white shirt for their seafaring adventure.
Later that night, Lopez and the former Yankee went for a walk around the ancient city’s stone pathways. Naturally, she shared a snippet of their outing on her Instagram Stories along with the caption: “Midnight stroll.” But all good things must come to an end, and Rodriguez's own social posts later showed him returning to Chicago after the couple's romantic excursion.
These sweet images are just the latest to arrive from the adorable, globe-trotting pair's vacation. On Wednesday, Lopez wowed fans when she grabbed the mic at a restaurant to offer fans a rousing rendition of her 1999 hit, “Let’s Get Loud.” Thankfully, her 43-year-old boyfriend was documenting the incredible moment.
And, despite being on vacation, Lopez still found time to get in a workout, however brief. While boating around the Amalfi Coast, Rodriguez recorded his girlfriend as she did pull-ups to Cardi B’s track “I Like It.” Clearly the former pro athlete was impressed with her skills – and we don’t blame him.
Get more news on Lopez in the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celebrities Take Italy: Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Who Enjoyed the Postcard-Perfect Towns
Jennifer Lopez Impresses Alex Rodriguez With Her Pull-Up Skills
Jennifer Lopez Takes the Mic and Dazzles the Crowd While On Vacation With Alex Rodriguez