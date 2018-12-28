Jennifer Lopez is showing of her daughter's incredible talent!

The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase her 10-year-old daughter, Emme, performing a sweet song with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

The adorable trio impressively belted out Elvis Presley's 1969 hit, "Can't Help Falling in Love" as they gathered around a chair together, with Natasha even accompanying the group on the ukulele.

The sweet clip starts with Natasha, following along with the notes on a laptop, playing and singing the song's opening notes. The other two girls eventually jump in and perform a stunning rendition of the classic song.

Throughout the tune, Lopez can be heard in the background reminding the girls about "breath" and telling them to "breathe" as they sing.

"Just a lil’ ukelele by the fire 🔥 #beauties #allihave," she captioned the clip.

This isn't the first time Lopez and Rodriguez's kids have hung out together! Earlier this month, the kids -- including Lopez's 10-year-old son, Maximilian -- decorated their Christmas tree together.

"The best times are with these lil ones... 🙏🏼🌟 #ilovechristmastime #familia," Lopez captioned the pic.

Back in March, a source told ET about the couple's "blended" family.

"They complement each other well. They are both driven businesspeople with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts," the source said of Lopez and Rodriguez. "Their families are now blended and live together."

Watch the video below for more on the power couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Host a Star-Studded Holiday Party

Jennifer Lopez Stars Alongside Daughter Emme in Empowering 'Limitless' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez Is Overcome With Emotion Talking About Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery