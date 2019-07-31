Jennifer Lopez is gushing over her son and fiance!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a shot of Alex Rodriguez, standing with her son, Max. The duo are too cute for words in the pic, where they're sporting matching red-and-black plaid pajama pants and white T-shirts while leaning up against a wall and looking at their phones.

Despite their significant height difference, 44-year-old Rodriguez and 11-year-old Max -- who Lopez shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony -- look remarkable similar in the sweet shot.

"These two... ♥️♥️ #twinning," Lopez captioned the pic.

The sweet photo comes shortly after both Rodriguez and Lopez marked their birthdays with epic celebrations. Over the weekend, the triple-threat star took a break during her Miami show to sing "Happy Birthday" to her man alongside Max and Lopez's daughter, Emme, along with Rodriguez's two girls, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14.

Prior to Rodriguez's celebrations, he showered his fiancee with love for her milestone birthday, even gifting her with a Porsche convertible. Lopez's birthday festivities also included an epic, star-studded Miami bash, which was attended by the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Gloria Estefan and DJ Khaled.

Following the party, Rodriguez took to Instagram to reveal that he was struggling after dancing the night away with his fiancee.

"I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it!" Rodriguez exclaimed. "Who else hates getting old?!"

"Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days, she has two more here domestically in Miami," he continued. "For her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50, I danced for about an hour and seven minutes ... I couldn't get out of my bed tonight."

"Am I the only one that can't recover anymore?" he joked. "Does it suck to get old or what?"

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

