Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Met Gala look was extra special for her.

The "On the Floor" singer dazzled at the annual fashion fundraiser in a stunning Versace hand-beaded gown with degradé Swarovski crystals, opal and macro-paillettes, complete with a matching head piece. The exquisite creation took about 50 working days to complete, some of those included having the late designer and tailor Luigi Massi making the gown.

On Tuesday, a day after the fashion affair, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube channel dedicated to the great Massi, who died in April. During her fitting for her Met Ball look she gets visibly emotional remembering the Versace icon.

"We're saddened this year and cried during our first fitting, putting on this gown," Lopez says to her team. "Knowing Luigi was making this gown when he passed away. It's difficult, but at the same time it's also a celebration of his work."

The video continues by showing her day-of, wearing a glamorous multi-colored pastel robe with pink feathers as she gets her hair and makeup done. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, also makes an appearance, asking her about her matching beaded headpiece.

"Good job everybody. It only took seven hours," Lopez says after she is fully dressed, before she is seen with a tissue, once again tearing up thinking Massi's incredible creation.

Lopez and Rodriguez were a glamorous pair as they posed for the cameras on the Metropolitan Museum of Arts' steps. The former New York Yankee looked dapper in a lilac-colored suit jacket and bow tie.

