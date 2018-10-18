Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny have something up their sleeves.

The 49-year-old entertainer gave off major "Jenny From the Block" vibes in the Instagram video she posted on Thursday. In the clip, J.Lo rocks an opened multi-colored printed shirt with a paisley print bikini top, three gold necklaces and her signature gold hoop earrings. Her honey blonde locks are in two space buns.

In selfie mode, the "Dinero" singer pans over the monitor that shows the 24-year-old Puerto Rican reggaeton singer on set filming the music video for their new song.

"#musicanueva @badbunnypr," Lopez captioned the clip without naming the track's title.

ET recently spoke with Bad Bunny about his rise to fame and getting to collaborate with music heavy-hitters like Cardi B and J Balvin.

“I remember when they called me to collaborate on the song ['I Like It']. It was a surprise for Cardi. She didn’t know yet that we were going to do it,” he shared. “I got into the studio with Balvin and everything came out organically. The chemistry and vibe of Balvin and mine always flows super well.”

“I think it was a track that showed union between Latinos and between different cultures,” he continued. ”It's nice to see it grow globally and have such a positive message. It’s an exciting time for Latinos because our culture keeps crossing boundaries. It’s cool to see more people embracing our culture.”

Meanwhile, Lopez also opened up to ET about another one of her new songs, "Limitless," written by Sia, for her new movie, Second Act.

"I feel so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie," she said at the 2018 American Music Awards earlier this month. "Everything that it's about. I'm excited [for people to] see the performance. It's, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I'm just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited."

