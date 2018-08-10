Jennifer Lopez Impresses Alex Rodriguez With Her Pull-Up Skills

Jennifer Lopez is working on her fitness!

The triple-threat star is currently vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Even though the loving pair is on vacay in the scenic location, that hasn't stopped them from getting in their workouts! In fact, Rodriguez even took to his Instagram Story to document one such occasion.

In the video, the 49-year-old entertainer is clad in an all-gray, skintight look, while she uses her impressive upper body strength to do pull-ups. The 43-year-old former Yankees player is clearly impressed, sharing the clip to the tune of Cardi B's hit song, "I Like It." While pull-ups are definitely a challenge, Lopez's beautiful surroundings -- she appears to be on a picture-perfect boat and surrounded by shimmering water -- surely eased the struggle a bit.

The "El Anillo" singer wasn't the only one to get in on the workout action. A-Rod also shared a shirtless, mid-workout pic of himself, showing off his toned back muscles while he took a turn at the pull-up bar.

The couple seems to be having the trip of a lifetime! Earlier this week, Rodriguez shared a video of Lopez singing in Capri, Italy. They've also been spotted sunbathing on a yacht and wearing matching all-white looks.

The duo has been pretty cozy as of late, even sparking engagement rumors when Lopez wore a ring on that finger.

"I gave her the ring maybe four or five months ago," Rodriguez admitted on the Today show earlier this month. "I got her that ring. She loved it."

He later confirmed that while the accessory has "significance," the two are not engaged just yet. Back in March, however, a source told ET that Rodriguez and Lopez have "discussed marriage."

"They complement each other well. They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts," the source noted. "Their families are now blended and live together."

