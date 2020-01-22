Music's biggest night almost always brings some of the sultriest looks of awards season.



While the red carpet at the GRAMMYs is no casual affair, it does seem to be the occasion for musical artists to show off what they've got both onstage and off.



After all, one of the most iconic looks of all time happened at the GRAMMYs 20 years ago, when Jennifer Lopez stepped out in 2000 in this daring-yet-incredible green Versace number.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

While it's hard to top this look as far as the most memorable ever goes, plenty of stars have stepped out in their own scintillating gowns.

In 2014, there was Beyoncé, who made a very convincing case for white lace in this open-backed, skintight Michael Costello dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The next year, Kim Kardashian West attended the GRAMMYs to support her man, Kanye West, but all eyes were on this cleavage-baring, glistening Jean-Paul Gautier gown.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Who else has made jaws drop when they stepped out onto the GRAMMYs red carpet over the years? Click through the gallery below to find out!

