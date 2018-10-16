Jennifer Lopez Looks Ridiculously Jacked in Ab-Tastic Workout Selfies

Like, honestly, what’s your secret, J.Lo?

Jennifer Lopez is 49, and this fact might be hard to believe after fans see the latest pics of the triple threat star's ab-tastic workout look.

In the new photos, Jenny From the Block is rocking some colorful pink-printed leggings, which feature an image of herself and her lyrics, as well as a bright blue sports bra. While the outfit is eye-catching, it's her abs that will have jaws dropping.

“My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy,” Lopez captioned a selfie in promotion of her leggings, which feature “On the Floor" lyrics. “We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Gettin' it today and everyday… get yours!!!”

Lopez also promoted the workout gear on her Instagram Stories, sharing another shot of her insanely fit physique. Clearly exercise is a priority for the star, who enjoys hitting the gym with her man, Alex Rodriguez.

Last week, the former New York Yankees star shared a workout video of the couple to his own Instagram account, writing, “Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout. (It’s the best way to de-stress.)”

Lopez recently looked sexier than ever at the 2018 American Music Awards. Watch the clip below for ET’s exclusive interview with the performer:

