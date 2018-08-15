Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was the ultimate power couple in New York City, following their romantic Italian vacation.

The baseball legend looked dapper in a navy blue pinstripe suit, while the pop star matched her beau's polished vibe in a bright green Gucci pussy bow blouse, wide-leg trousers, mirrored Chanel sunglasses, Charlotte Olympia pumps and Hermés bag.

This isn't the first time the VMA Video Vanguard recipient has worn the high-neck top. She recently donned a printed version while visiting her beau on-set of the Today show. It's no surprise the 49-year-old brunette keeps this staple at the front of her closet. The classic piece with romantic bow detail is truly timeless and elegant -- immediately making an outfit look put together. When paired with pants or a pencil skirt, the long-sleeve blouse is undeniably perfect for the office -- an easy essential when you're panicked on what to wear in the morning. The versatile top can be dressed down, too. Just tuck it into a pair of jeans and you're ready to go!

We love how Lopez chose a fun, vibrant shade, but a traditional black or white design is always a safe bet. (You can team neutral colors with a printed or boldly-hued bottom!) Whatever your preference, stock up on the blouse you'll wear forever with our selects ahead.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Tie-Neck Floral Print Top $28

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Animal Print Pussy Bow Blouse $69

Aritzia

Babaton Piero Blouse $88

H&M

H&M Silk Blouse With Tie Detail $129

Saks Fifth Avenue

Rixo London Moss Silk Stripe Blouse $258

Nordstrom

Joie Kineta Tie Neck Blouse $278

Farfetch

Ganni Calla Blouse $349

Net-a-Porter

Gucci Pussy-Bow Silk-Georgette Blouse $1300

