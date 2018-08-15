Jennifer Lopez Loves This Blouse Style and It Is So Perfect For Work
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was the ultimate power couple in New York City, following their romantic Italian vacation.
The baseball legend looked dapper in a navy blue pinstripe suit, while the pop star matched her beau's polished vibe in a bright green Gucci pussy bow blouse, wide-leg trousers, mirrored Chanel sunglasses, Charlotte Olympia pumps and Hermés bag.
This isn't the first time the VMA Video Vanguard recipient has worn the high-neck top. She recently donned a printed version while visiting her beau on-set of the Today show. It's no surprise the 49-year-old brunette keeps this staple at the front of her closet. The classic piece with romantic bow detail is truly timeless and elegant -- immediately making an outfit look put together. When paired with pants or a pencil skirt, the long-sleeve blouse is undeniably perfect for the office -- an easy essential when you're panicked on what to wear in the morning. The versatile top can be dressed down, too. Just tuck it into a pair of jeans and you're ready to go!
We love how Lopez chose a fun, vibrant shade, but a traditional black or white design is always a safe bet. (You can team neutral colors with a printed or boldly-hued bottom!) Whatever your preference, stock up on the blouse you'll wear forever with our selects ahead.
Forever 21 Tie-Neck Floral Print Top $28
& Other Stories Animal Print Pussy Bow Blouse $69
Babaton Piero Blouse $88
H&M Silk Blouse With Tie Detail $129
Rixo London Moss Silk Stripe Blouse $258
Joie Kineta Tie Neck Blouse $278
Ganni Calla Blouse $349
Gucci Pussy-Bow Silk-Georgette Blouse $1300
