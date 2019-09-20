Jennifer Lopez is channeling big hat energy.

The Hustlersstar was spotted in Milan on Thursday during fashion week in a pale pink monochrome Sally LaPointe ensemble, topped off with an eye-catching giant hat.

J.Lo looked chic and polished in a draped long-sleeve top, belted trousers, leather-and-lucite mules and a gray Hermès Birkin bag. The outfit, straight off the runway from LaPointe's spring/summer 2020 show, was finished off with a tall bucket hat that nearly covered Lopez's face. The statement piece looks similar to the now-iconic vintage Vivienne Westwood hat Pharrell Williams wore to the 2014 GRAMMYs.

The 50-year-old triple-threat talent shared a selfie of herself looking gorgeous in the oversized piece on Instagram with the caption, "Blushing 💕@sally_lapointe #selfie"

Lopez loved the hat so much that she wore it in a different color for the evening. She was seen leaving her hotel in an orange version, paired with a matching leather belted coat, mules and transparent sunglasses.

J.Lo recently revealed to ET that her 11-year-old son, Max, will walk her down the aisle when she ties the knot with Alex Rodriguez.

