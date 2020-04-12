Happy Easter!

The holiday may look a little different this year with social distancing protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but celebs are still doing what they can to commemorate the holiday from home.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez posed for a sweet family photo with their kids: her twins Emme and Max, and his daughters Ella and Natasha.

"Just want to wish everybody an amazing and Happy Easter. I know these are challenging times. Today is a day that we celebrate miracles, so let's pray for our own in the very near future," Lopez said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I love you all. Happy Easter."

Meghan McCain, who is currently expecting her first child, sent well-wishes to her fans alongside a reminder to stay home to help flatten the curve. "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter! #stayhomesavelives 🐰🐣🌵," she captioned a photo of a cactus decorated for Easter.

From at-home egg hunts like the Beckham family to reminiscing about past holidays like Kelly Ripa, see how more stars are celebrating Easter below.

