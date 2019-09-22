J.Lo’s iconic 2000 GRAMMY dress moment almost never happened!

In a new video for Vogue, Jennifer Lopez opens up about the Versace dress that sparked a revolution, including the creation of Google Images.

Lopez, 50, recently wore a Versace look inspired by “the dress” at the Versace spring-summer 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy, and managed to break the Internet in the process.

But 19 years before that moment, she was just a girl looking for something to wear to the GRAMMYs while filming the romantic comedy, The Wedding Planner.

Lopez recalls her stylist, Andrea Lieberman, bringing lots of looks for her to try at first.

“She had a bunch of stuff, but it was all like nothing really special,” Lopez notes. “It was a bust and we were like, ‘OK, well fine.’”

Lieberman later came back, but her selection wasn’t that impressive.

“She came with like three dresses, which I’m very spoiled now and people come with 1,000 dresses when they come to do a fitting for me. But that day there was like two or three dresses,” Lopez recounts.

But from the moment she tried on the green Versace dress, Lopez says that everyone in her film trailer praised it.

“I tried on the green one and when I came out everyone was there, glam and everybody, and they were like, ‘That’s the dress! That is the dress! That’s what you’re wearing, let’s go,’” Lopez says.

But it turns out not everyone was in favor of the look.

“Andrea, my stylist, was like, ‘No! You can’t wear that one.’ And I was like, ‘Why did you bring it then?’” Lopez says. “She was like, ‘No, you can’t wear that one, somebody else has worn it, actually, Donatella herself has worn it. One of the Spice Girls has worn it. Sandra Bullock has worn it in another color. I said, ‘This is what we’re going to wear. This is it.’ I really didn’t think about it. I didn’t think it was all that risqué to be honest. I was more excited that it was the GRAMMYs. I wasn’t really thinking about the dress that much. I was just glad I had something to wear.”

But once she walked the carpet, Lopez recalls that she felt a “buzz” in the air, and when she took the stage as a presenter, there was a murmur in the crowd. The rest, as they say, is history.

For more from Lopez’s return to the green Versace look 19 years later, watch the clip below:

