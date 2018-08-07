Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven't stopped believing!

The 43-year-old former Yankees player took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute video of the couple having an intimate evening together on a boat in Positano, Italy. In the clip, Rodriguez is giving the camera Blue Steel vibes as he nods along to Lopez's rendition of Journey's 1981 hit, "Don't Stop Believin'."

Clad in a white collared shirt, Rodriguez looks thrilled to be spending some time the 49-year-old triple-threat star, who opted for a floral printed dress for the nighttime ride. "What did you guys think of my performance?! #dontstopbelieving," the dad of two captioned the clip.

It looks like the pair spent all day on the water together! Earlier on his Instagram Story, Rodriguez shared videos and pics of their vacation. In one snap, he called the "El Anillo" singer -- who wore a white swimsuit cover up over a white bikini -- "Queen of the Titanic." Other videos showcased the beautiful landscape and the couple's grinning faces.

The duo has been pretty cozy as of late, even sparking engagement rumors when Lopez wore a ring on that finger.

"I gave her the ring maybe four or five months ago," Rodriguez admitted on the Today show earlier this month. "I got her that ring. She loved it."

The former MLB pro later confirmed that, while the accessory has "significance," the two are not engaged just yet.

Back in March, however, a source told ET that Rodriguez and Lopez have "discussed marriage."

"They complement each other well. They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts," the source noted. "Their families are now blended and live together."

