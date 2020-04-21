Happy birthday, Ella.

Alex Rodriguez's youngest daughter celebrated her 12th birthday on Tuesday, and got a special message from her soon-to-be-stepmother, Jennifer Lopez. To celebrate Ella, J.Lo posted a photo of herself hugging the birthday girl.

"To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up," Lopez, 50, began. "You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! 💕HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!! 🌸."

Ella also got a fun birthday video collage and message from her father.

"I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella. You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. You can sing and act and I know you loooove to dance," he wrote. "Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. You really improved your grades this year and that means so much to me. Making a commitment to education yields so many rewards later in life. And I can’t wait to see what life brings you."

"Happy 12th birthday 🎂 #EllaBella!! I love you so much. 🎉 🎈 🎊," he concluded.

J-Rod, as well as their combined four kids -- Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and 15-year-old Natasha, and Lopez's 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max -- have been quarantining together. The blended family has been keeping busy by playing sports, working out, and even doing fun TikTok videos.

ET caught up with Rodriguez via video chat last week, where he dished on their family activities.

"We're so grateful, first of all, to be healthy," Rodriguez said, adding that the unprecedented situation "makes you appreciate the little things in life and it makes you grateful for everything that we have. We're healthy and we're kicking along trying to do the best we can."

According to the former New York Yankee, they've all been spending time bonding and playing games during the lockdown, and it's actually been a good chance to connect.

"I'm actually thrilled to be home, because I'm never home, so I'm making the best out of it," Rodriguez said. "We're playing wiffle ball, we're playing chess, we're playing checkers, we're playing Monopoly, and for us to have dinner with the kids every day is like a dream."

See more of what he shared in the video below.

