Jennifer Lopez is not an Academy Award nominee -- yet.

The superstar missed out on her first-ever Oscar nomination on Monday, getting snubbed in the Best Supporting Actress category for her powerhouse performance as Ramona, the ringleader of a band of strippers-turned-scammers, in Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers.

The recognition would have completed Lopez's nominations sweep of this year's awards season -- she's earned nods at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Screen Actors Guild and more -- however she was passed over in the category for Richard Jewell's Kathy Bates, Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Jojo Rabbit's Scarlett Johansson, Little Women's Florence Pugh, and Bombshell's Margot Robbie. (Notably, Lopez lost out to Dern at both the Globes and Critics' Choice.)

The multi-hyphenate was already earning Oscar buzz when she spoke with ET about Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but said she didn't want to "jinx" anything.

"You sign onto these movies, you give it your all, you do all you can -- learning the pole dancing, the emotional journey of what these girls go through. Me, playing a character like I've never played," she explained. "I'm a real badass here, a real bad girl. I mean, she is so far from who I [am] -- I think I'm tough, but I'm not tough. All of it, just the choices that she makes, how she looks at life [is so different than me]. She's unapologetic."

Oscars or not, it's been an incredible year for Lopez. She got engaged to beau Alex Rodriguez in March of last year, went on her first international tour in seven years -- celebrating her 50th birthday in July with the It's My Party tour throughout the summer -- and announced in September that she would be co-headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira. "It's going to be a great show," she told ET. "We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

See more on the upcoming performance in the video below. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards air live on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

