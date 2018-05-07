Jennifer Lopez Stuns on Met Gala Date Night With Alex Rodriguez -- See Her Look!

Jennifer Lopez knows how to work a red carpet!

The triple threat stunned on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual star-studded fashion event on Monday, rocking a jaw-dropping Balmain gown that embraced the theme of the evening, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Lopez’s dress featured intricate beading in blue, black and red, with a massive cross on her chest with open shoulder cutouts. The long black, feathered skirt accentuated her long legs, with a high slit up the left side.

The Shades of Blue star wore her shoulder-length hair slicked down, and completed her look with black heels, a black bag, and diamond earrings. She also walked the carpet with her ultimate accessory, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for pics together. Rodriguez, who donned a dapper all-black suit, even had Lopez breaking out into adorable giggles at one point on the carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The power couple have been going strong for over a year now, and Lopez recently opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez and how it centers on their modern family. The actress and singer shares 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and her beau has has two kids of his own, daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10.

"For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do," Lopez gushed to ET at the World of Dance FYC event last week. "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

PICS: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs While Out in Miami With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

WATCH: All the Clues Jennifer Lopez's 'Anillo' Might Be About Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (Exclusive)

PICS: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast Steals the Show at the 2018 Met Gala: See All the Stunning Looks!

Related Gallery