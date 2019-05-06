Jennifer Lopez always wanted to walk down the aisle one more time.

Nearly two months after her engagement to Alex Rodiguez, the 49-year-old entertainer stopped by the Today show and opened up about wanting to be a bride-to-be once more. While Rodriguez's proposal itself was a surprise to Lopez, the pair "had spoken about" the possibility of tying the knot.

"I always planned to get married again," she told Savannah Guthrie. "I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kinda walk through this crazy thing with."

For Lopez, 43-year-old Rodriguez turned out to be that partner. "We just complement each other," she said of her fiance. "He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am."

Lopez also spoke about what makes her and Rodriguez work together, pointing to their similarities, families and mutual admiration.

"I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. And we just help each other be better people in a way," she gushed. "And we love our families. We're very similar as well. We grew up the same. We kinda both got in the public eye very young. We both had kinda our hard moments in the public eye, but at the same time we keep coming back. We both have that thing too."

"We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other," she continued. "And he helps me. He helps me where I'm weak and I help him where he's weak and he makes me stronger and that's what it is."

Above all, the couple bond over their families; Rodriguez's daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, and Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme.

"We have four stellar kids. It's crazy. It's crazy what they have to go through with two travelling parents and all of us coming together," she said. "It's not an easy thing, but somehow it works really well. There's just a lot of love there. There's a lot of love... We like each other too. Like all of us like each other. "

A part of that love is clearly kind-hearted teasing, with both Lopez and the kids frequently lamenting Rodriguez's dad-like behavior.

"He is the funniest. I think people don't know that about him because they always thought he was so serious when he was a player. But they're starting to learn that now because of Instagram," she said. "... He's like the dad with the camera. I mean, he's just, like, taking pictures of everything, videos of everything, posting it before we approve... Even the kids, they're like, 'Dad! Dad! Stop! Please. You're killing us right now.'"

Watch the video below for more on the happy couple.

