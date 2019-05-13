Jennifer Lopez passed on her vocal talents to her daughter!

Over the weekend, Lopez, 49, dropped a new YouTube video showing off the rehearsal process for her recent performance on Today. In the clip, fans get a peek at her dancing and singing practices, but it's Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who steals the show when she crashes her mom's rehearsal and belts out an Alicia Keys classic.

"Sing Alicia Keys," Lopez encourages Emme as she instructs the guy on piano to accompany her daughter.

As the opening notes to Keys' 2003 hit, "If I Ain't Got You," play, Emme wows the room with her vocal prowess, as she's given some performance tips.

Emme nails all the high notes in the track, causing one person in the room to excitedly yell out, "You better have vocal control, girl!"

Lopez joins Emme for a bit at the end, offering her daughter a proud hug and smile as the room claps.

"We should have her come out and do something on tour," Lopez says. "Want to? Want to put a little piece in the show."

"I don't know," Emme replies with a shrug.

Lopez also shared a short version of the 10-minute clip on Instagram, writing, "3 songs. 3 costume changes. 18 minutes. And it all came together in two days. Taking you BTS of my latest performance on the @todayshow."

The sweet clip comes less than two weeks after Lopez released a video of Emme and her twin, Max, interviewing her. Lopez's kids held no punches in the interview, asking questions about her trouble-making ways when she was a little girl and which one of them is her favorite.

"I don't have a favorite," she said. "I don't believe in favorites. I could never think of one of you more than the other. I love you both so much."

Watch the video below for more on the family interview.

