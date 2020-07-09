Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is 50% Off Right Now
Jennifer Lopez's DSW shoe collection is on sale!
The affordable shoe retailer is offering 50% off the entire JLO Jennifer Lopez line with the promo code LOVEJLO through July 15.
Earlier this year, it was announced the star has teamed up with DSW on JLO Jennifer Lopez. The styles are as glamorous as J.Lo herself -- ranging from sexy evening heels and cool-girl sneakers to summer-ready espadrille wedges. Lopez, of course, stars in the campaign for her DSW collection. In the image, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, she sports a leopard print jacket, matching hot pants and lucite ankle-strap Parlata pumps. The inaugural collection is inspired by the three cities Lopez calls home -- New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Handbags are also set to launch later this year.
"Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all - music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a press release.
"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some Old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self," she added. "We girls really can do it all!"
This isn't Lopez's first fashion brand. She had two clothing and accessory lines called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface in the early 2000s.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
Leopard and lucite, need we say more?
This espadrille is the perfect pair for a sundress.
The gold chain detail adds edge to a simple strappy black sandal.
A Barbie shoe IRL.
You know a J.Lo white sneaker would not be plain!
A flat that's not boring is always on our shopping list.
No shoe collection from J.Lo would be complete without a sky-high stiletto. The gold snake print metallic finish makes this sandal a showstopper.
