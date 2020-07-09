Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is 50% Off Right Now

Published
Jennifer Lopez's DSW shoe collection is on sale! 

The affordable shoe retailer is offering 50% off the entire JLO Jennifer Lopez line with the promo code LOVEJLO through July 15.

Earlier this year, it was announced the star has teamed up with DSW on JLO Jennifer Lopez. The styles are as glamorous as J.Lo herself -- ranging from sexy evening heels and cool-girl sneakers to summer-ready espadrille wedges. Lopez, of course, stars in the campaign for her DSW collection. In the image, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, she sports a leopard print jacket, matching hot pants and lucite ankle-strap Parlata pumps. The inaugural collection is inspired by the three cities Lopez calls home -- New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Handbags are also set to launch later this year. 

"Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all - music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a press release.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some Old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self," she added. "We girls really can do it all!"

This isn't Lopez's first fashion brand. She had two clothing and accessory lines called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface in the early 2000s. 

Shop J.Lo's DSW collection. 

Parlata Pump

Parlata Pump
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Parlata Pump
DSW
Parlata Pump
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

Leopard and lucite, need we say more? 

REGULARLY $69.99

Larenn Espadrille 

Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On
DSW
Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

This espadrille is the perfect pair for a sundress. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Doninique Sandal

Doninique Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Doninique Sandal
DSW
Doninique Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

The gold chain detail adds edge to a simple strappy black sandal. 

REGULARLY $69.99

Lukita Sandal

Lukita Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

A Barbie shoe IRL. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Alyona Sneaker

Alyona Platform Sneaker
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Alyona Platform Sneaker
DSW
Alyona Platform Sneaker
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

You know a J.Lo white sneaker would not be plain! 

REGULARLY $79.99

Ayaba Flat

Ayaba Flat
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Ayaba Flat
DSW
Ayaba Flat
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

A flat that's not boring is always on our shopping list. 

REGULARLY $69.99

Malika Sandal

Malika Platform Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Malika Platform Sandal
DSW
Malika Platform Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

No shoe collection from J.Lo would be complete without a sky-high stiletto. The gold snake print metallic finish makes this sandal a showstopper. 

REGULARLY $79.99

