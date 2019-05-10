Jennifer Love Hewitt has her eye on the mirrorball trophy!

The 9-1-1 star stopped by ET Live for a sit-down interview on Friday, where she revealed she'd love to join the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

"I love Dancing With the Stars ... I'm ready!" the 40-year-old actress excitedly exclaimed. "Oh my gosh, I'd pass out."

Hewitt said she thinks she'd be "way too nervous" to put on her dance shoes, but if producers asked her to come on, "I would dance."

"Mhmm," she added. "The second they ask."

ABC announced on Friday (just a few hours after our interview) that the dance competition show has officially been renewed, so we have our fingers crossed that the network will give JLH a call as they begin casting for season 28. Standing at 5' 2", we think Hewitt would be a perfect partner for 5' 7" dance pro Sasha Farber.

Earlier in the interview, Hewitt also opened up about joining the second season of 9-1-1 as operator Maddie Buckley, marking her first TV role since leaving Criminal Minds in 2015. She told ET that "it just felt right" to return to TV, after taking some time off her to raise her two children, Autumn, 5, and Atticus, 3, with husband Brian Hallisay.

"I needed a break to be a mom and to live a little bit of life," Hewitt explained. "It's been a lot of work over a lot of years. The one thing I never spent much time doing was just living. I needed to do that."

"It felt right. It felt like the right role, the right show," she continued. "And when Ryan Murphy calls you to do something, you're like, 'Yes, mhmm, whatever you say!'"

The 9-1-1 season two finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ and @etnow) who else you'd love to see in the DWTS ballroom!

