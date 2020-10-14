Jerry Harris' lawyers have filed a motion for his pretrial release with conditions, as he awaits his trial for child pornography.

In court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, the Cheer star's lawyers state that he should be released pending trial because the nature and circumstances of his offense is not persuasive enough to merit his retention, his previous character does not support the government's position that he's a dangerous child predator, and that there are sufficient conditions to assure he's not a danger to any person or community.

"There exist sufficient conditions to ensure Mr. Harris's appearance and the safety of the community," the court documents read. "The charged offenses, while serious in nature, do not present any facts that lead to the conclusion that -- when sufficient conditions are implemented -- Mr. Harris is a flight risk or a danger to the community."

Additionally, the court documents state that if Harris were to be detained pending trial, he would be unable to receive the proper mental health treatment the government is proposing he needs.

"Moreover, Mr. Harris is in a position to execute a bond secured by his townhome as added assurance that he will follow the Court’s directives," the court documents also note. "Finally, Pretrial Services' recommendation that GPS monitoring with home detention be imposed, along with precluding Mr. Harris from any internet access, reasonably assures the Court the safety of the community. As mentioned above, Mr. Harris stands ready, willing, and able to participate in mental health evaluation and treatment."

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have filed a motion asking the judge to keep Harris detained as he awaits his trial. In the court documents obtained by ET, prosecutors argue Harris has demonstrated that he "does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself," and state that house arrest is not enough to prevent Harris from reaching out to any other minor.

According to the documents, Harris allegedly sent and requested inappropriate photos from multiple minors for over two years. Prosecutors allege that Harris also sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy at a public cheer event after following him into a bathroom.

The court docs also state that Harris allegedly offered minors substantial sums of money to perform sexually explicit conduct, and that Harris admitted to making many attempts to meet minors that he met online in person.

"Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person," the docs state.

ET has reached out to Harris' attorney for comment.

Harris was arrested on child pornography charges last month. According to the criminal complaint, Harris allegedly contacted an underage boy on social media, who he knew was 13 years old, and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself, and send them to Harris.

When the FBI raided Harris' Naperville home on Sept. 14, he admitted to agents in a voluntary interview that he had solicited lewd images and sex from the boy on numerous occasions, knowing that he was 13 years old, according to the complaint.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Addresses Jerry Harris Arrest

'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Reacts to News of Jerry Harris' Arrest

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography

Related Gallery