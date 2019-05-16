Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is revealing that he recently had plastic surgery in order to preserve his washboard abs.

The Jersey Shore alum is on Friday's episode of CBS's The Doctors, for which he was documented getting liposuction surgery.

"I've always been a workout fanatic, and I've also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape," he says in the forthcoming episode. "One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She's like my guardian angel, and now I can't spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to."

Ortiz-Magro jokes that the Jersey Shore catchphrase "gym, tan laundry" has become "gym, tan diapers." So, this time around, the 33-year-old reality star decided to "try something new" in order to maintain his six-pack. New indeed! The procedure performed on Ortiz-Magro by Dr. Christopher Khorsandi is one of the latest kinds of lipo; it's conducted with lasers rather than scalpels.

"We're going to do something today for Ronnie that wasn't even available ten years ago," Khorsandi explained. "This is laser high-definition liposuction of the abdomen. We're going to be able to get that area in between each of his abs completely defined, so that he actually has a six-pack for many, many years to come."

The surgery is rather steep, costing somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000, but, as the doctor stated, its effects are long lasting. As long as Ortiz-Magro sticks with a healthy diet, he'll be able to maintain a taut stomach.

However, there is a downside. This particular procedure involves a challenging recovery, which is complicated by Ortiz-Magro's newfound sobriety. In February, he checked himself into a rehab facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. For his recovery, he's strictly sticking with Advil to manage the pain.

Speaking on the phone with Dr. Travis Stork in the episode, Ortiz-Magro admits, "I'm feeling like complete crap. It has not been a good experience."

Check your local listings to find out when the full episode containing the reality star's segment airs on The Doctors.

