Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige are making their relationship public!

The Grey's Anatomy star and the 28-year-old Hit the Floor actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem runway show at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night.

Williams, 37, looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white dress shirt. His girlfriend opted for black pants and a navy oversized blazer with her black bra peeking through. The two cuddled up as cameras snapped photos of them before the fashion event.

Paige and Williams were first linked in January when they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Williams filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, in April 2017 after five years of marriage. The exes, who share two kids together, have been embroiled in a divorce legal battle, with Williams ordered to pay $100,000 per month in spousal and child support.

In other celebrity couple news, just last month, Chris Pratt and his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, made their official red carpet debut as an engaged couple at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. The two couldn't have looked happier as they posed for the cameras at the event.

ET caught up with the groom-to-be at the event, where he dished on how involved he was in planning their wedding. Watch below to hear what he said.

