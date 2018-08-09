Jessica Biel is giving fans another glimpse into her always entertaining life with Justin Timberlake.

During a break from her husband's Man of the Woods tour, The Sinner star couldn't help herself from having a little performance of her own.

Biel took to Instagram to share a clip of herself attempting a Cirque du Soleil-inspired move, with assistance from Timberlake.

In the clip, she starts the stunt by lying on a blanket on the floor, with her legs high in the air. Timberlake then grabs a hold of her ankles and pulls her higher up, as she simultaneously uses her arms to push herself into a full handstand.

"This is my husband indulging my totally irrational Cirque du Soleil dream," Biel, who shares 3-year-old son Silas with Timberlake, captioned it. "(Cirque du Soleil, if you’re reading this CALL ME) #MOTWTOUR."

Aside from all the fun these lovebirds seem to be having lately, Biel, 36, and Timberlake, 37, are also incredibly supportive of each other in more serious situations. Biel recently received her first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Cora Tannetti on The Sinner, and Timberlake was one of the first to send her well wishes.

Showering her with love via social media, he wrote, "Yeeaahhhh," over a pic of his wife in character with three flexing muscle emojis.

Hear more on their adorable romance in the video below!

