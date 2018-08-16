Jessica Biel is opening up about married life.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress spoke about how her and husband Justin Timberlake make their relationship work with their busy careers during an appearance on Today.

“Definitely our work. We’re lucky enough to be able to go and stay in different places, live in different places while we work and that’s definitely part of it," she shared. "But, honestly, I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it]. That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

The Sinner star has been spending the summer on the road with 37-year-old Timberlake for his Man of the Woods World Tour, along with their 3-year-old son, Silas.

"It is fun to be on the road…you feel kind of like a wild group of gypsies and you’re all in it together and you’re seeing so many new places," she gushed. "I think it’s amazing for our son because he’s hearing new languages…we’re talking about different countries, the names of different countries, what he likes, what he’s seen…he would never have these experiences if we weren’t able to get out there and go for it.”

ET caught up with Biel back in April, where she spoke more about continuously working on her marriage to the "Say Something" singer.

"It's so easy to get out of touch with your partner, especially if you're over here in one part of the world, and they're over there in another part of the world. Very easily you can become strangers," she said. "So having his back and he having my back in every moment of our lives, even if it's the decision of what's for breakfast, you feel safe and you feel like you're not alone in the world. So it's very important for us."

