Pennywise is on his way.

The first trailer for IT Chapter Two debuted on Thursday, teasing the upcoming sequel to the 2017 smash hit. The preview provides fans with their first look at Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Bill (James McAvoy), Richie (Bill Hader), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), Eddie (James Ransone) and Stanley (Andy Bean) all grown up, as they make their way back to Derry, Maine, 27 years later to once again face off against the terrifying clown (played by Bill Skarsgård).

Like the first film, the trailer is not for the faint of heart, offering just a glimpse of the horror Pennywise has in store for the Losers Club. And, of course, there's no shortage of red balloons.

In the clip, Beverly returns to the apartment where she lived with her father in Derry, where she is invited in by the seemingly sweet old lady who resides there. The woman isn't what she appears to be, however, and soon, abject terror ensues. The terrifying trailer also teases a carnival, the gang returning to the sewer and a newly rekindled romance between Bill and Beverly.

Although the film focuses primarily on the now-grown-up gang, their younger selves, played by Sophie Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), will appear in the film as well, presumably via flashbacks or Pennywise-induced nightmares.

The 2017 release is the most profitable R-rated horror film of all time, bringing in $700.4 million worldwide; $327.48 million was earned in the U.S. alone.

IT Chapter Two creeps into theaters on Sept. 6.

