Jessica Lange Will Appear in 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

Surprise, bitch!

We bet you thought you'd seen the last of Jessica Lange -- but the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse confirmed today that the Emmy-winning actress and former Supreme will return to the long-running Ryan Murphy-produced drama.

"I do have the great pleasure of letting you all know that, yes, she will be back," star Sarah Paulson confirmed to a room full of journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday.

"Jessica will be returning as Constance in an episode that I’m going to direct," Paulson added with a triumphant smile.

Lange's grand return will happen in episode six of the highly anticipated Coven and Murder House crossover season of AHS.

FX also announced that the anthology horror drama has been renewed for an impressive tenth season.

So just what should fans expect from the ominous season of AHS: Apocalypse? "The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins," executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall shared. "It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible and I feel like it’s a familiar character."

“If the apocalypse is the launching point, what’s the fantasy of what happens next?" Woodall continued. "If we’re still here then the world didn’t completely end."

While the exact details surrounding Apocalypse are being kept under wraps, Paulson was able to unveil that she will be playing three different roles this season. She'll be playing a new character named Venable, as well as reprising the characters of Cordelia from Coven and Billie Dean from Murder House.

Paulson also added that Cordelia is still the reigning witch of the coven when we first see her again in Apocalypse.

"She is the Supreme -- for now," she teased. "At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don’t know how long that is going to last. An enjoyment is not possible at the juncture of the story, she’s not running around like her mother snorting cocaine and throwing young witches against the wall, though she may like to be doing that."

Emma Roberts will be reprising her Coven role as Madison Montgomery, while Leslie Grossman is playing Coco St. Clair Vanderbilt. Billie Lourd is taking on the role of Mallory and Adina Porter’s character is named Dinah Stevens. And Kathy Bates, whose character sports a dark pixie cut hairdo, will be playing Miss Me.

"There is a mystery to the show that is better unfolded," showrunner Woodall concluded. "It is an experience. This season is very different show for us -- as always.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

