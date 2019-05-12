News

Jessica Simpson, Cardi B and More: Here's How Your Favorite Celebs Are Enjoying Mother's Day

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

Mother's Day has arrived!

This special day honoring moms is here again and all over Hollywood, your fave celebrities are finding unique and fun ways to mark the occasion -- and honor the special women in their lives!

Some famous mamas chose to share the ways their spouses and loved ones are making them feel extra special on Sunday. Among them was Jessica Simpson, who posted a photo of a table overflowing with gifts, adding, "Crying reading my Mother's Day cards."

She also shared the notes from her kids and husband Eric Johnson, the latter of which reads: "Dear Jess, you have literally taken motherhood to the next level. You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with heart, Eric."

As for Cardi B, who's celebrating her very first Mother's Day, she was surprised on Saturday by her husband Offset and baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus! The rapper was in Miami to perform at the Rolling Loud festival and the pair dropped by to bring her a pair of new Birkin bags!

"I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @offsetyrn," she captioned a video of herself reacting to the surprise. "Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you soooo much."

Jessica Simpson
Instagram
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson
Instagram

Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian marked her second-ever Mother's Day as a proud mama by posting a sweet selfie featuring herself and her little bundle of joy, True Thompson, offering the camera a truly aww-worthy grin.

The reality star's little sister, Kylie Jenner, also shared a touching photo on the holiday. In the image, she and her daughter Stormi Webster strike a serious pose while sitting before a backdrop amid a photoshoot.

"The best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay," she captioned the precious photo.

As for Kris Jenner, the momager of the Kardashian clan, she also shared a post featuring a number of touching images of her kids and grandkids.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," she captioned the collage. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do." 

"To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become," she added. "My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you…you are my heart." 

It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕

And others like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and more took the time to honor their own mothers with moving tributes online.

🌼mama🌼

Check out tons of more touching Mother's Day posts below:

My heartbeat.

happy mother’s day

My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways. They have given my life new meaning. Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love. Everyday I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be. They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy. Happy mother’s day to all the mothers out there! I know sometimes we can be hard on ourselves, but all we can do is our best. Sending so much love to all of you! Enjoy your special day! ❤ Meus filhos expandiram meu coração de muitas maneiras. Eles deram à minha vida um novo significado. Através deles, eu pude sentir o amor mais profundo e puro. Todos os dias eu aprendo muito com eles e eles me inspiram a ser o melhor que eu posso ser. Eles são os meus presentes mais preciosos! Sou grata por eles terem me escolhido como mãe. Feliz dia das mães para todas as mães! Sei que às vezes podemos ser muito duras conosco, mas tudo o que podemos fazer é o nosso melhor. Enviando muito amor para todas vocês super mães! Aproveitem seu dia especial!

3 generations 💕🇧🇷

💙💙💙mommy PERIOD! Je t’aime #mamanday

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY ~ oh how i love you @dianaross

Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can. Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones I learned that globally 1 in 5 births take place without the assistance of a skilled birth attendant. @everymomcounts is a great place to donate $250 equips a midwife with a bag of medical equipment needed to provide care to hundreds of women and babies in Guatemala. All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to “keep going” or telling me “it will be worth it”. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper

Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️

