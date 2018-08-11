Jessica Simpson is back on stage -- thanks to Willie Nelson!

The fashion designer and mom of two returned to her singing roots as she joined Nelson for a duet at the Orange County Fair on Thursday. “My good buddy Jessica Simpson and I are gonna sing a song together,” the legendary singer -- who co-starred with Simpson in The Dukes of Hazzard -- told the crowd during his set, as they shared a sweet hug.

Simpson, who has been a longtime fan of Nelson, couldn't contain her excitement over the event on Instagram. "It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage. And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial 💚 📸 @kristingram," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Nelson on stage.

"Backstage shenanigans," Simpson captioned another pic on Saturday of herself goofing off with husband Eric Johnson and their kids, 6-year-old Maxwell and 5-year-old Ace.

Simpson hilariously dressed up as Nelson for Halloween in 2017, and while she rose to fame as a singer with her 1999 album Sweet Kisses, she hasn't performed in years. She last toured as an opener for Rascal Flatts in 2009, with her last appearance on stage at the Florida Strawberry Festival in March of that year.

Simpson opened up about her and her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross', plans to return to music while speaking with ET last month.

"We've done a lot of behind-the-scenes-type work, because we've become mothers, but now we're going back to the stage, for both of us," she teased. "The stage is my home, so I look forward to being on it."

As for whether that means Simpson could return to reality TV as well (following Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica), she said she'll leave that to Ashlee, whose series, Ashlee + Evan, premieres on E! next month.

"Oh, gosh no," she said. "I am confident, but I also know how people can take your words and make them whatever they want to make them."

