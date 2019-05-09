Jessica Simpson Highlights the 'Joys of Postpartum' in New Pic

Jessica Simpson is keeping it real.

The 38-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of herself trying to get her body back after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, in March. Simpson, dressed in black leggings, a black hoodie and sneakers, bends over in the pic, struggling to reach her toes.

"Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum 🤗," she captioned the pic.

"Lol get it girl," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the snap as others sympathized with Simpson's post-baby journey and praised her for her honesty.

Simpson, who also shares 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, opened up to ET last fall about how her pregnancy was "harder" this time around.

"I thought about [having another baby], but I didn’t really know that it could actually happen," she said. "We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby."

"[Maxwell and Ace are] so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other," Simpson continued. "But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."

