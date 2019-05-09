Jessica Simpson Highlights the 'Joys of Postpartum' in New Pic
Jessica Simpson is keeping it real.
The 38-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of herself trying to get her body back after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, in March. Simpson, dressed in black leggings, a black hoodie and sneakers, bends over in the pic, struggling to reach her toes.
"Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum 🤗," she captioned the pic.
"Lol get it girl," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the snap as others sympathized with Simpson's post-baby journey and praised her for her honesty.
Simpson, who also shares 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, opened up to ET last fall about how her pregnancy was "harder" this time around.
"I thought about [having another baby], but I didn’t really know that it could actually happen," she said. "We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby."
"[Maxwell and Ace are] so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other," Simpson continued. "But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Simpson Posts Precious New Pic of Daughter Birdie
Jessica Simpson Spotted on Date Night With Husband 1 Month After Giving Birth -- See the Pic!
Jessica Simpson Shares What 'Success Feels Like' Two Weeks After Giving Birth