Jessie J doesn't know "the difference between lose and loose."

On Thursday, the British pop singer posted a photo to Instagram of herself in a pink bikini that showed off a tattoo on her right hip. In the caption, Jessie admitted that the ink has a blatant spelling mistake.

"Yes my tattoo says... 'don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars.' Yes they are MY lyrics from my song, 'who you are.' Yes that I wrote," she wrote. "Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong."

Continuing to get ahead of her haters, Jessie added, "Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18. Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose. Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted."

She concluded her post with another message for her critics: "And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday. Don’t @ me. K bye."

Jessie proudly went on to share several other bikini pics.

"I’m now fluorescent beige BIG TAN," she captioned some images of herself posed under a tree.

"That wave threw me right back into humble mate," she said of a pic of herself in the water.

This isn't the first time Jessie has jokingly trolled herself.

During a beach day in March, the 31-year-old musician proudly posed in a bikini and called out her cellulite on Instagram. "For those telling me I have cellulite, I know. I own a mirror," she quipped.

Here's more with the "Nobody's Perfect" singer:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Enjoy Backseat PDA on Date Night With Friends -- Pics

Channing Tatum Gets Naked After Losing a Game to Jessie J -- See the NSFW Pic!

Jessie J 'Disappointed' Over Comparisons to Channing Tatum's Ex Jenna Dewan

Related Gallery