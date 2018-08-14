Turns out, gin doesn’t exactly go with everything.

Ryan Reynolds visited Monday’s Tonight Show to promote his gin company, Aviation Gin. Of course, it couldn’t be a simple promotion. Instead, the Deadpool 2 actor played a game of “Drinko” with host Jimmy Fallon, where they mixed the gin with a variety of disgusting mixers including blood, horseradish, bone broth, clam juice, bacon, egg, and cheese, and more.

Reynolds went first, declaring, “I have such a weak stomach, I’m not kidding.”

He landed on Twinkies and grape juice, noting, “That’s like 90 percent of my child’s diet.”

Naming the drink the “Ruth Bader Gin-sberg,” Reynolds later noted, “I would rather drink spinal fluid than that.”

When Fallon had to mix Twinkies and horseradish, the concoction prompted him to vomit into a bucket. Reynolds picked up the bucket to remove it, and said, “Look at that, you barfed up your whole childhood.”

For the final round, Reynolds decided to get adventurous, mixing a variety of the most disgusting mixers. Watch the clip to see what happened.

Later in the show, the actor jokingly opened up about what prompted him to buy the gin company.

“Eleven years ago I remember reading a Deadpool comic and feeling like, ‘This is a once in a lifetime connection,’” he began. “And then a few years later I met my wife and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess a once in a lifetime connection can happen twice,’ and then we had our children. and I that’s when I realized I love gin. I went deep with the passion, and that’s when I bought Aviation Gin.”

The jokster is currently in the middle of a faux feud with his wife Blake Lively’s co-star, Anna Kendrick. Watch the clip below for more:

