There was quite a commotion by the ocean on Saturday night.

Jimmy Kimmel's home in Hermosa Beach, California, was reported to by both Hermosa and Manhattan Beach police over the weekend, after a male 911 caller claimed to have shot his girlfriend with a high-caliber rifle and planted two bombs at the residence, the Hermosa Beach Police Department confirms to ET.

Police tell ET that after responding, they arrested Adam Perry Lang -- a chef and a friend of theJimmy Kimmel Live host who was staying at the home -- for "criminal threats" after they were unable to make contact with the residence for several hours. Police add that once they were able to reach Lang by phone, he ultimately agreed to leave through the front door, and was taken into custody without incident, and has since been released on bail.

"The male that called 911 was absolutely not Adam Perry Lang. Mr. Lang will be cleared of any wrongdoing," Lang's attorney, Glen T. Jonas, tells ET. "He was fast asleep with his ringer off. He immediately cooperated once he was notified of the commotion."

ET has reached out to Kimmel's rep. TMZ was first to report the news.

Watch the video below for more Jimmy Kimmel news.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT:

Jimmy Kimmel Says His Friendship With Ex Sarah Silverman ‘Took Some Time’

Sarah Silverman Poses for Hilarious Photo With Ex Jimmy Kimmel and His Wife Molly McNearney

Jennifer Aniston Spends Post Holidays With Pals Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman

Related Gallery