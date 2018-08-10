Jinger Duggar’s daughter is precious!

The 24-year-oldCounting On star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet new snap of her and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo's, daughter, Felicity, who was born last month. In the adorable pic, the couple's 3-week-old baby girl is wearing a pink dress with a blue-pink-and-white striped beanie and is smiling wide while closing her eyes.

"We are so in love with this little doll! 🎀 #felicitynicolevuolo," Jinger wrote alongside the shot, which already has more than 190,000 likes from the Duggar family fans.

On Wednesday, the new mom also shared another precious pic of their sweet girl swaddled in a blue-and-white blanket as her big eyes stare directly into the camera.

“Welcome Felicity Nicole,” reads a message under the sweet pic.

Jeremy, 30, shared a compilation of pics on his Instagram account as well. The adorable collage is made up of two solo pics of Felicity as well as photos of the newborn with each of her parents.

Earlier this week, the former professional soccer player also posted an image of him holding his daughter while he watched an online lecture.

Felicity’s entire birth story was available to watch on the most recent episode of Counting On.

Jeremy and Jinger welcomed their daughter on July 19 after announcing that they were expecting back in January. They later shared a video to introduce Felicity, calling parenthood “just the sweetest thing in the whole world."

