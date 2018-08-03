J.J. Abrams is "sincerely sorry" that Evangeline Lilly felt uncomfortable on the set of Lost.

The show's creators and executive producers, including Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, issued a joint statement to ET on Friday, following the actress' comments earlier this week about feeling "cornered" into doing partially-nude scenes of Lost.

"Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost," the statement read. "We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period."

During an interview with The Lost Boys podcast this week, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star revealed that she was left "mortified and trembling" after she filmed a scene for the hit ABC drama.

“In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter," Lilly recalled. "And I was mortified and I was trembling and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

“In season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control and I failed to control it again," she added. "And so I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want—I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ and I didn’t.”

Lilly continued by explaining that she wanted something bigger for her character than just being intertwined into a love triangle with Jack (Matthew Fox) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway). "I did throw scripts across rooms when I’d read them because I would get very frustrated by the diminishing amount of autonomy she had and the diminishing amount of her own story there was to play," she admitted.

The actress, however, has made great strides in her career. Lilly's Marvel character, Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp, was front and center in the Paul Rudd-starring superhero sequel -- and there may be more to come. ET chatted with the brunette beauty earlier this year where she hinted about teaming up with Captain Marvel in Avengers 4.

