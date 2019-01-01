Joanna Gaines Reveals Her and Chip's 6-Month-Old Son Is Saying 'Mama'

Chip and Joanna Gaines' 6-month-old son is talking!

In a reflective New Year's post on Tuesday, Joanna opened up about her baby boy, Crew's, latest milestone. "Crew is already six months old and saying 'mama,'" she gushed, before including a little note for her husband. "I had to throw that in there, sorry Chip."

The former Fixer Upper stars are parents to four older children, 13-year-old Drake, 12-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Duke and 8-year-old Emmie, and in her New Year's Day Instagram, Joanna revealed that it's her 2019 goal to appreciate every moment, rather than focus on the past or future -- like how their oldest, Drake, "will be driving in two years and off to college in four."

"I'm challenging myself in this new year to live for now. The present. Taking in every breath, every sight, and sound and holding it dearly. Not thinking about how the good ol' days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come. But that right now, this very second, this is the gift. These are the days. These are the moments. And I’m gonna breathe them all in. If there's pain and sorrow, or happiness and hope, let it in and then let it out," she declared.

"I want to enjoy the now because it's the only thing we can actually embrace. I want to hold it carefully. Hold it thoughtfully. I want to rid myself of the little distractions because I have found that these are the thieves that steal our moments and rob our days," Joanna continued. "But time, time is our most precious gift."

"Here's to seeing and finding the beauty, the hope and joy in the right now in 2019. And for goodness sake, let's have some fun while we’re at it!" she concluded. "It's going to be a happy new year indeed. Believing that for all of us. #wonderinthenow #thesearethedays."

While she's trying to live in the present, there are big things ahead for Joanna and her husband this year. In November, a rep for the couple revealed in a statement to ET that they're in talks to get their own TV network.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," the statement read. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

