Joe Giudice's Request for Release From ICE Custody Gets Denied

Joe Giudice is not going home any time soon.

According to docs obtained by ET on Saturday, a judge denied The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's bond, and ruled that he would not be able to return home to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and kids, as he awaits a decision on his deportation to Italy.

Joe is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, pending immigration proceedings.

"When is enough going to be enough? This family has paid their debt to society and then some. Joe Giudice belongs home with his family," Joe's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., tells ET in a statement. The news comes after Joe requested to leave the facilities and go home while the decision in his deportation appeal is made.

Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody, but has continued to fight to stop from being deported. He filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April. In a statement to ET at the time, Joe's lawyer said he would continue to fight to keep him in the country.

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court Of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters," Leonard Jr. said.

In May, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit granted Joe's request to stay in the country amid his battle to avoid deportation, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time.

Teresa, on her end, also pleaded guilty to fraud in 2014, and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison beginning in January 2015. She was released in December that same year. Since then, she's started a petition to fight her husband's deportation.

